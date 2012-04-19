PARIS U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday that if Syria does not permit an adequate monitoring mission, the U.N. Security Council should move towards a sanctions resolution that would be capable of being enforced.

According to a transcript of her remarks to a Paris meeting on Syria, Clinton said such a resolution should include an arms embargo and travel and financial sanctions. She was quoted saying it should be passed under Chapter VII of the U.N. Charter, which allows for measures including military action.

