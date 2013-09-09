PARIS France said on Monday that a Russian proposal to have Syrian President Bashar al-Assad hand over his chemical weapons arsenal was acceptable under conditions including a U.N. Security Council resolution, with consequences if he failed to comply.

"The proposal of the Russian foreign minister... is worthy of close scrutiny," French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said in a statement. "It would be acceptable under at least three conditions."

Fabius said that Assad would have to place his chemical arsenal under international control quickly and allow it to be destroyed, and that the operation should take place after a Security Council resolution.

(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; editing by Mike Collett-White)