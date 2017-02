PARIS France will host a foreign ministers meeting on Thursday in Paris, including U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, to discuss the fragile ceasefire in Syria, a French official said on Tuesday.

The meeting, which the foreign ministers of Turkey and Qatar will also attend, aims to increase pressure on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to meet his commitments under a U.N.-backed peace plan, the official said.

