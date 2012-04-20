Suicide bomb in market in Somalia capital kills 39
MOGADISHU A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president.
PARIS The European Union will adopt new sanctions against Syria on Monday in light of continued bloodshed despite a week-old ceasefire, France's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"In the spirit of the Paris conference, sanctions will also be adopted," spokesman Bernard Valero told a weekly press briefing.
A "Friends of Syria" coalition meeting in Paris on Thursday called a U.N. backed peace plan the last hope to avoid all-out civil war in Syria and resolve the now 13-month-long crisis.
The new measures would restrict exports of two types of merchandise: luxury products and certain raw materials that could be "recycled to be used for repression."
MUNICH U.S. Republican senators plan to introduce legislation to impose further sanctions on Iran, accusing it of violating U.N. Security Council resolutions by testing ballistic missiles and acting to "destabilise" the Middle East, a U.S. senator said Sunday.
BERLIN Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have moved ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) in an opinion poll by the Emnid institute for the first time since 2006, Bild am Sonntag newspaper said.