PARIS The European Union will adopt new sanctions against Syria on Monday in light of continued bloodshed despite a week-old ceasefire, France's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"In the spirit of the Paris conference, sanctions will also be adopted," spokesman Bernard Valero told a weekly press briefing.

A "Friends of Syria" coalition meeting in Paris on Thursday called a U.N. backed peace plan the last hope to avoid all-out civil war in Syria and resolve the now 13-month-long crisis.

The new measures would restrict exports of two types of merchandise: luxury products and certain raw materials that could be "recycled to be used for repression."

(Reporting by John Irish, Writing by Alexandria Sage)