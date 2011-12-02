PARIS French Interior Minister Claude Gueant said on Friday he had taken measures to protect members of Syria's National Council in France after recent threats.

"Given the troubles in Syria, we have seen a certain number of threats on Syrian opponents," Gueant told a press conference. "Measures to protect them have been taken."

Gueant said that the opponents to which he was referring included members of Syria's National Council, which is based in Paris.

The organisation, which was formed in October, is Syria's foremost opposition group.

