Sikh, told to leave country, shot in Washington state - police
A Sikh man was shot and wounded in Washington state by an attacker who approached him in his driveway and told him to leave the country, police and media reported on Saturday.
PARIS French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Monday he wanted to simplify the tax system and would launch a consultation process with the aim of proposing a broad tax reform to parliament by 2015.
"I think the time has come for a transparent overhaul of our tax system," Ayrault told Les Echos business daily. "This overhaul will obviously require in-depth dialogue. I will meet all social partners in the coming days."
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
A Sikh man was shot and wounded in Washington state by an attacker who approached him in his driveway and told him to leave the country, police and media reported on Saturday.
ISTANBUL A Syrian pilot who bailed out as his warplane crashed on Turkish territory has been found by a Turkish rescue team and taken to hospital, the Dogan news agency said on Sunday.
PARIS Embattled French presidential candidate Francois Fillon was under growing pressure to quit the race on Saturday as his party leaders brought forward a meeting to discuss the situation and former allies shied away from a planned rally to support him.