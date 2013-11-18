PARIS French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Monday he wanted to simplify the tax system and would launch a consultation process with the aim of proposing a broad tax reform to parliament by 2015.

"I think the time has come for a transparent overhaul of our tax system," Ayrault told Les Echos business daily. "This overhaul will obviously require in-depth dialogue. I will meet all social partners in the coming days."

(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)