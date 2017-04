PARIS French Finance Minister Michel Sapin wants to cut the corporate tax rate faster than currently planned in response to reductions by other European countries, Les Echos reported.

The finance ministry is seeking adjustments to the 2017 budget that would see a bigger cut than the 1 percent already pledged for next year, the financial daily reported in a preview of its Tuesday edition.

To balance the cut, President Francois Hollande's government would likely cancel plans to eliminate completely a separate tax on company revenues, the paper said.

