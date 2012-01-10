PARIS France wants to target bonds and derivatives, as well as stocks, with a new tax on financial transactions that the conservative government hopes to introduce before an April presidential election, Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Tuesday.

President Nicolas Sarkozy's government is keen to push ahead with a so-called "Tobin tax" even without its European Union partners, but the daily Le Monde reported on Monday that such a tax could be limited to the purchase of shares.

"We want it to be broad -- stocks, bonds and derivatives," Baroin told France's i<Tele television.

"We want, along with Germany, to put it into place, if possible at European Union level, otherwise in the euro zone, under the swiftest possible timetable, which for France means putting it into place in 2012," he added, a day after Sarkozy discussed the idea with his German counterpart Angela Merkel.

Baroin said a bill should be ready in February.

Le Monde had quoted an unnamed government minister as saying the new tax would be limited to reinstating a stock exchange tax that was abolished in 2008. That could indicate that a French Tobin tax might be created in two stages.

Parliament reopens on Tuesday after the end-year break and will run until February 24 as Sarkozy hopes to push through new legislation on labour market flexibility and welfare financing, as well as the financial transaction tax, ahead of the April 22 election.

Sarkozy is expected to confirm in late February or early March that he will run for a second term against Socialist challenger Francois Hollande, who is ahead in opinion polls.

Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse told France 2 television that a planned overhaul of welfare financing, to shift the burden from companies and reduce their competitive disadvantage, would "inevitably" mean a rise in value-added sales taxes.

Sarkozy is set to discuss his various reform plans, including the Tobin tax idea, with trade union leaders at a January 18 meeting, which could lead to some watering down.

