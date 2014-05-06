Virgin Group Chairman Richard Branson is seen dangling on a rope to unveil the Virgin Mobile logo in Mumbai in this March 2, 2008 file photograph. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

PARIS Bouygues Telecom (BOUY.PA) and Vivendi's (VIV.PA) SFR unit are both ready to make offers for French virtual mobile network operator Virgin Mobile, Les Echos newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Virgin Mobile is 46 percent owned by Carphone Warehouse CPW.L, Europe's biggest independent mobile phone retailer, 46 percent by Virgin Group and 8 percent by management. It is worth up to 300 million euros (246 million pounds), the newspaper said.

Carphone Warehouse, which is currently in merger talks with Dixons Retail DXNS.L, said last month that quarterly revenue at its Virgin Mobile France joint venture fell 8.6 percent.

Bouygues declined to comment. SFR was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Pascale Denis; editing by Jason Neely)