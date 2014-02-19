The logo of French defence and electronics group Thales is seen at the company's headquarters in Neuilly, near Paris, May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS France's Thales (TCFP.PA) signalled a continued offensive in emerging markets after Gulf defence contracts helped its order intake broadly catch up with sales in 2013, while in Western Europe defence cuts continued to bite.

Europe's largest defence electronics firm said annual operating earnings rose 8 percent to 1.0 billion euros (825.11 million pounds), lifting its core profit margin by more than half a percentage point, on sales which remained flat at 14.2 billion euros.

Order intake, which lagged behind sales in 2013, rose 7 percent to 14.2 billion euros.

For 2014, Thales predicted a 5-7 percent rise in operating profits coupled with double-digit growth in orders from emerging markets, while forecasting another year of stable sales.

"Order intake in emerging markets should continue to increase, with a double-digit growth expected for 2014, allowing to offset the expected fall of order intake from mature countries, particularly in defence markets," Thales said in a statement.

Net profits slipped 2 percent to 573 million euros. Thales said it would recommend a 27 percent hike in its dividend to 1.12 euros per share.

Analysts were on average expecting a 2013 operating profit of 984 million euros, net profit of 638 million euros and sales of 14.3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Western defence companies are expanding a drive for exports to offset weaker domestic defence spending. Thales also benefits from a strong upswing in commercial aerospace demand.

Order intake in the largest division, Defence and Security rose 14 percent as sales there dipped 1 percent.

Thales said 10 of the 19 major contracts it won across the group in 2013 - deals worth more than 100 million euros each - came from emerging markets compared with just two in 2012.

New defence contracts included a Saudi frigates upgrade and air defence radars in the UAE.

Thales shares closed earlier down 0.6 percent at 46.92 euros.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Andrew Callus)