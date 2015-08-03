Patrice Caine, newly appointed Chairman and Chief Executive of Thales, speaks during the presentation of the company's 2014 results at their headquarters in La Defense business district near Paris, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS French transport and defence group Thales (TCFP.PA) has won a contract worth one billion euros (760 million pounds) to upgrade four London Underground lines, including the oldest part of the network.

Under the 760 million pound contract, Thales will modernise signalling and train control systems on the Circle, District Metropolitan and Hammersmith & City lines, which make up 40 percent of the network.

Upgrading the old equipment should allow the lines to handle on average a third more traffic, Thales said in a statement.

Canada's Bombardier (BBDb.TO) was originally awarded the contract to upgrade the lines in 2011, but the contract was terminated in 2013 following overruns and delays.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Jason Neely)