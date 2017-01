PARIS A Saudi woman filed a complaint in Paris on Friday for the theft of a watch that she said was worth 1 million euros ($1.11 million), a French police source told Reuters.

The source said the woman had introduced herself as a member of the Saudi royal family.

According to the source, she said she had been violently assaulted by two men who grabbed her watch before disappearing.

($1 = 0.9050 euros)

