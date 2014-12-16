PARIS French Environment Minister Segolene Royal reignited a row over motorway operators' profits as she called for a toll freeze next year and raised the prospect of a new tax, hitting shares of road operators Vinci and Eiffage.

The cash-strapped socialist government wants to revise contracts with motorway operators, privatised under the previous administration, which it regards as too generous and plans to create a new regulator to oversee highway tolls.

Royal told BFMTV she expected operators to make a contribution amounting to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) that could take the form of a tax on profits.

Motorway operators are seeking an average 0.6 percent rise in tolls for 2015, according to figures seen by Reuters. But Royal said last month this demand was provocative and unacceptable.

The French state sets toll increases each year based on discussions with operators and taking into account inflation and investments. If the tariff rise is agreed, it would kick in next February and be the lowest in five years.

The French motorway operators association (ASFA) said a change in concession contracts could take place only after talks that would "respect the economic balance of these contracts".

The motorway operators are entities owned by Vinci, Eiffage, Macquarie and Spain's Abertis. Vinci and Eiffage shares fell by over 3 percent in early trade and were down 1 percent and 0.2 percent respectively by 1007 GMT.

"It's once again Casino Royal. Head she wins, tail the stock loses," said one Paris-based trader.

Vinci is operator of routes such as the "L'Autoroute du Soleil" linking Paris and Marseilles, which charges 57.8 euros for a saloon car to travel its more than 700 km length.

Royal was speaking as operators were set to meet at President Francois Hollande's office to try to resolve a dispute over road tolls, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Toll road operators deny overcharging and say their return is only 8.7 percent, not the 20 percent France's competition authority says they earn.

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said last week all options regarding future highway toll contracts remained open. Royal on Tuesday did not rule out scrapping existing contracts. "It's a scenario among others that the government is not ruling out," she said.

However, the government's room for manoeuvre is limited as operators are protected by agreements stipulating they must be compensated for any change in contracts, which in some cases don't expire until 2035.

(Additional reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Mark John; Editing by Natalie Huet and David Holmes)