View of the containers on the Cristophe Colomb cargo ship in the harbour of Le Havre, northwestern France, July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS France reduced its trade deficit to about 60 billion euros (£49.63 billion) last year from 67 billion euros in 2012, the country's trade minister said on Thursday, even as November figures showed the monthly gap had widened.

President Francois Hollande's government is battling to reduce the trade deficit which has become one of the starkest signs of France's loss of competitiveness in international markets.

France's customs office reported the deficit increased in November to 5.7 billion euros from 4.8 billion euros in October, according to seasonally adjusted figures.

The deficit widened as exports fell 2.5 percent over the month on a drop in transport material and industrial machines, while imports were largely stable.

Trade Minister Nicole Bricq said although the figures were "not good", it was only a temporary setback and that planemaker Airbus had a solid order book for the future.

"The trend for the year - and that's what counts - will allow us to have a deficit of about 60 billion euros," Bricq said on France Info radio.

The aerospace industry is one of the rare sectors in France that has enjoyed strong exports in recent years as most other manufacturers have steadily shed foreign market share.

The deterioration in the trade balance in November contrasted sharply with figures on Wednesday from Germany, which posted a near-record surplus of 17.8 billion euros.

France has stabilised but not reduced a long decline in its share of international markets as a weak economy keeps French consumers and companies' demand for imports in check.

Big exporters such as the aerospace industry want the government to extend a tax credit scheme aimed at reducing labour costs so that they are more competitive internationally.

Desperate to revive the struggling economy in the face of record low poll ratings, Hollande offered in his new year's address to take additional action to reduce the cost of labour, but has yet to give details how it will be done.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Elizabeth Piper)