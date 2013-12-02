PARIS Airbus parent EADS EAD.PA said it fully supported managers involved in an insider trading case dating back to 2006 and that it believed the charges should be dismissed.

"EADS reiterates its full support of and confidence in its concerned managers and remains confident that they will once again demonstrate that these accusations are groundless and should be fully dismissed," an EADS spokesman said in an emailed statement on Monday.

He was responding after an official at the French public prosecutor's office said French media group Lagardere (LAGA.PA) and German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) would be sent to trial in France on suspected insider trading of shares in EADS.

Lawyers involved in the case said seven current and former EADS managers including Airbus sales chief John Leahy also face trial. Leahy, who like the other managers has denied any wrongdoing, was not immediately reachable for comment.

