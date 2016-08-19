U.N. office in Saudi Arabia hit by Yemen rockets - Al-Arabiya TV
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
PARIS France expelled a Tunisian man on Thursday, the interior ministry said, citing a "severe threat" to public safety as the country remained on high alert a month after Nice attacks that killed 85 people.
A ministry statement gave no detailed reason for the expulsion of Tunisian national Mohsen M'Hadi, which brought the total number of deportations of this kind to four in August.
A spokesman for the interior ministry was not immediately available for comment. The Socialist government's security record has attracted strong criticism from opposition politicians, less than a year before presidential elections.
Around France, security is tight and several events have been cancelled following a string of attacks over the past two years.
The government has maintained a state of emergency put in place after 130 people were killed in Islamist attacks in Paris in November. At the end of July, attackers interrupted a church service in northern France and slit the priest's throat in an assault claimed by the Islamic State group.
MEXICO CITY Israel should apologise for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's praise for U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to build a wall on the Mexican border, Mexico's foreign minister said on Monday, calling it an "aggression" against the country.
ZAGAN, Poland The United States deployed thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry to Poland, the Baltic states and southeastern Europe on Monday in its biggest buildup since the Cold War, condemned by Russia as part of an aggressive strategy on its frontiers.