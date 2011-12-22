French UMP party deputy Valerie Boyer delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Paris December 22, 2011 ahead of a parliamentary vote on a bill that would make it a crime to deny the 1915 mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks was genocide. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan walks past a guard of honour as he arrives for a welcoming ceremony for Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych (not pictured) in Ankara December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Franco-Turks protesters hold French electoral cards and a Turkish flag as they attend a demonstration next to the National Assembly in Paris December 22, 2011 ahead of a parliamentary vote on a bill that would make it a crime to deny the 1915 mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks was genocide. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Franco-Turk protesters hold Turkish flags as they attend a demonstration next to the National Assembly in Paris December 22, 2011 ahead of a parliamentary vote on a bill that would make it a crime to deny the 1915 mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks was genocide. The signs read: 'Freedom of speech was before Sarkozy' (C) and 'The historical debate is not the political debate'(R). REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A monument with the inscription at its base, 'To the Memory of the the 1,500,000 Armenians who were Massacred during the Genocide in 1915' is seen in a square in Decines, near Lyon, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Franco-Turk protesters attend a demonstration next to the National Assembly in Paris December 22, 2011 ahead of a parliamentary vote on a bill that would make it a crime to deny the 1915 mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks was genocide. The slogan reads 'the historical debate is not the political debate'. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS/ANKARA France moved on Thursday to make it illegal to deny the 1915 mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks amounted to genocide, prompting Ankara to cancel all economic, political and military meetings.

Lawmakers in France's National Assembly - the lower house of parliament - voted overwhelmingly in favour of a draft law outlawing genocide denial, which will be debated next year in the Senate.

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan described the bill put forward by members of French President Nicolas Sarkozy's ruling party as "politics based on racism, discrimination, xenophobia.

He said Sarkozy, was sacrificing good ties "for the sake of political calculations," suggesting the president was trying to win the votes of ethnic Armenians in France in an election next year.

Erdogan said Turkey was cancelling all economic, political and military meetings with its NATO partner and said it would cancel permission for French military planes to land, and warships to dock, in Turkey.

French Foreign Affairs Minister Alain Juppe, speaking to journalists after the vote, had urged Turkey not to overreact to the assembly decision and called for "good sense and moderation."

Juppe said Turkey had also recalled its ambassador from France, a decision he regretted.

"What I hope now is that our Turkish friends do not overreact about the French national Assembly decision. We have lots of things to work on together," Juppe said.

Armenia, backed by many historians and parliaments, says about 1.5 million Christian Armenians were killed in what is now eastern Turkey during World War One in a deliberate policy of genocide ordered by the Ottoman government.

Successive Turkish governments and the vast majority of Turks feel the charge of genocide is an insult to their nation. Ankara argues that there was heavy loss of life on both sides during fighting in the area.

"I don't understand why France wants to censor my freedom of expression," Yildiz Hamza, president of the Montargis association that represents 700 Turkish families in France, told Reuters outside the National Assembly.

Earlier, about 3,000 French nationals of Turkish origin demonstrated peacefully outside the parliament ahead of the vote, which came 32 years to the day since a Turkish diplomat was assassinated by Armenian militants in central Paris.

The authorities in Yerevan welcomed the vote. "By adopting this bill (France) reconfirmed that crimes against humanity do not have a period of prescription and their denial must be absolutely condemned," Armenia's Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian saying in a statement.

France passed a law recognising the killing of Armenians as genocide in 2001. The French lower house first passed a bill criminalising the denial of an Armenian genocide in 2006, but it was rejected by the Senate in May this year.

The latest draft law was made more general to outlaw the denial of any genocide, partly in the hope of appeasing Turkey.

It could still face a long passage into law, though its backers want to see it completed before parliament is suspended at the end of February ahead of elections in the second quarter.

National Assembly speaker Bernard Accoyer said on Wednesday that he doubted the bill would pass by the end of the current parliament, as the government had not made the bill priority legislation.

TURKISH ANGER, FRENCH ELECTIONS

The French government has stressed that it did not initiate the bill, which mandates a 45,000-euro fine and a year in jail for offenders, and says Turkey cannot impose unilateral trade sanctions.

Faced with Sarkozy's open hostility to Turkey's stagnant bid to join the European Union, and buoyed by a fast-growing economy, Ankara has little to lose by picking a political fight with Paris.

With Turkey taking an increasingly influential role in the Arab world and Middle East, especially Syria, Iran and Libya, France could experience some diplomatic discomfort, and French firms could lose out on lucrative Turkish contracts.

France is Turkey's fifth biggest export market and the sixth biggest source of its imports. About 360 French companies operate in Turkey, employing more than 80,000 people, according to export consultancy UbiFrance.

"Turkey is a democracy and has joined the World Trade Organisation so it can't just discriminate for political reasons against countries," Europe Minister Jean Leonetti told France Inter radio. "I think these threats are just hot air and we (have) to begin a much more reasoned dialogue."

The French bill feeds a sense shared by many Turks that they are unwanted by Europe and it fires up nationalist fervour. However, in a more self-confident Turkey, popular reaction has been more muted than in the past.

France has been pushing Turkey to own up to its history, just as France belatedly recognised the role of its collaborationist Vichy government during World War II in deporting Jews to Nazi concentration camps.

(Additional reporting by Pauline Mevel and Emile Picy in Paris, Tulay Karadeniz in Ankara and Hasmik Mkrtchyan in Yerevan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)