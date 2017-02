ANKARA Turkey will take every step needed to counter the decision by the French Senate to vote in favour of a bill making it illegal to deny that the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks nearly a century ago was genocide, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The ministry called the vote "irresponsible" and said it would broadcast its response from every platform.

"We strongly condemn this decision which in every way is problematic and an example of irresponsibility," the statement said.

(Reporting by Jonathon Burch; Writing by Simon Cameron-Moore)