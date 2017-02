PARIS France's lower house of parliament approved a bill on Thursday that would make it criminal offence to deny genocide, in a move that has caused tension between Paris and Ankara.

The bill has triggered outrage in Turkey as it would include

the 1915 mass killing of Armenians in Ottomon Turkey.

The bill will next be put to the Senate, or upper house, for debate in 2012, with its backers hoping that it will be adopted before parliament takes a break at the end of February ahead of presidential elections.

