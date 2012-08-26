UMP political party head Jean-Francois Cope delivers a speech to supporters during the second meeting held by the new association 'Des Amis de Nicolas Sarkozy' (Friends of former President Nicolas Sarkozy) in Nice August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS Jean-Francois Cope entered the race to head France's UMP on Sunday, setting up a contest with former prime minister Francois Fillon as the centre-right party tries to unite around a new leader after its defeat by the Socialists this year.

A former budget minister and currently UMP secretary general, Cope this week won the public backing of Luc Chatel, who was education secretary in the last government under ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy.

"I am the candidate to lead you to victory in 2014," Cope told supporters in a speech to announce his candidacy, referring to the next major local elections in France.

Also in the race are former agriculture minister Bruno Le Maire and Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet, Sarkozy's spokeswoman in the presidential election campaign this year, though Cope and Fillon are seen as the two main candidates.

Cope faces a tough fight, as an Ifop poll for newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche last Sunday showed that 48 percent of UMP supporters want Fillon to lead the party, compared with 24 percent for Cope.

Sarkozy's defeat by Francois Hollande in May was followed by heavy losses against the Socialists in parliamentary elections in June, leaving the UMP with just 224 seats in the National Assembly versus 307 for the Socialists.

Sarkozy declared on the night of his defeat that he would withdraw from politics, but many expect him to seek a comeback. This weekend, thousands of Friends of Sarkozy gathered in the Mediterranean city of Nice in a show of loyalty and recognition towards the former president.

The Ifop poll showed 53 percent of UMP supporters wanted Sarkozy back, though he is not running for the party leadership.

Cope added on Sunday that the person chosen as the new leader of the UMP - after a final vote on November 18 - would not necessarily be the party's candidate in the next presidential elections in 2017.

(Reporting by James Regan, editing by Tim Pearce)