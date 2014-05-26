PARIS The lawyer for a communications company employed by France's conservative UMP party during Nicolas Sarkozy's failed 2012 election campaign accused UMP officials on Monday of having ordered it to produce fake invoices to cover cost over-runs.

Patrick Maisonneuve, lawyer for the Bygmalion company, made the accusation on BFM-TV hours after UMP chairman Jean-Francois Cope, who was general secretary of France's main opposition party at the time, said he was unaware of any wrongdoing.

Cope has been the subject of speculation that he will have to step down after Liberation daily reported earlier this month that the UMP paid some 20 million euros to a unit of Bygmalion, founded by two associates of Cope, to organise campaign events.

The newspaper alleged that it was not clear whether some of them had actually taken place.

(Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Robin Pomeroy)