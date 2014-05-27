Jean-Francois Cope (R), France's centre-right UMP political party head, reacts to results after the polls closed in the European Parliament elections at their party headquarters in Paris, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Jean-Francois Cope will resign on June 15 as head of France's main opposition UMP party after allegations of irregularities in the finances of the conservative party, a UMP source said on Tuesday after a crisis meeting of party bosses.

The move effectively launches the race to secure the UMP ticket to stand in the 2017 presidential election, with ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy, and former prime ministers Francois Fillon and Alain Juppe all seen waiting in the wings.

The party's finances have been the subject of a preliminary legal inquiry after allegations that an events company hired for Sarkozy's 2012 re-election bid was ordered by party officials to produce millions of euros' worth of fake invoices to cover campaign cost over-runs.

Cope, who was party general secretary at the time, has repeatedly stated he had no knowledge of any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Sophie Louet; writing by Mark John; editing by Ingrid Melander)