PARIS A senior official at France's UMP conservative party acknowledged "anomalies" in the funding of Nicolas Sarkozy's failed 2012 election campaign, hours after a lawyer accused the party of ordering fake invoices at the time.

Jerome Lavrilleux, who was a deputy director of Sarkozy's presidential campaign, told BFM TV that he had not informed either Sarkozy nor UMP chairman Jean-Francois Cope of the "drift" in the campaign finances.

(Reporting by Chine Labbe and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)