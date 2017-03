PARIS French police searched the offices of the opposition UMP party on Monday after the lawyer for an event organiser accused it of ordering fake invoices during Nicolas Sarkozy's failed 2012 election campaign, a source close to the investigation said.

Police also searched the offices of the event organiser, Bygmalion, and the offices of a think-tank run by UMP chairman Jean-Francois Cope, the source said.

