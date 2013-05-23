PARIS The number of jobless will continue to rise in France through 2014, the country's unemployment benefit fund said on Thursday, contradicting President Francois Hollande's pledge to stem job losses by year-end.

The UNEDIC fund projects the rising number of jobless means it will finish this year 4.8 billion euros ($6.2 billion) in deficit, versus 2.7 billion euros in 2012, as a shallow recession hits home in Europe's second-largest economy.

Rising unemployment and the fund's deficit are making Hollande's efforts to put public finances back on track more difficult.

France has one of the world's most generous and complex unemployment benefit systems, with payouts lasting up to 36 months for those over 50 and rising to a maximum of just over 7,000 euros per month depending on previous salary.

Unemployment will nearly stabilise at the end of 2013 before the situation worsens again in 2014, the fund said.

The UNEDIC fund is financed directly by contributions from workers and employers, with any shortfall made up by borrowing. Because the state guarantees UNDEDIC's bonds, its debt counts towards the total government deficit.

The fund's debt is expected to reach a total of 18.5 billion euros at the end of this year and 24.1 billion euros next year.

The government has little direct influence on the fund, which is managed entirely by unions and employers. However, it has adopted recommendations calling for total payouts to be capped, specialist news agency AEF reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, penalties for failing to meet with job centre advisors are rarely enforced, fraud is widespread, and job training to help workers gain new skills is inefficient.

($1 = 0.7751 euros)

(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Catherine Evans)