Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.
PARIS France's government stepped in to ensure payment of unemployment benefit on Thursday after talks aimed at securing rollover funds before a June 30 deadline collapsed, signalling further deterioration in fraught relations between unions and employers.
Labour Minister Myriam El Khomri, who is already struggling to arrange a truce over contested labour law reforms, said she would make sure a separate dispute between the two sides did not disrupt payouts from a national unemployment insurance fund.
"The government will take the necessary steps to ensure that benefit payments continue as of tomorrow," El Khomri said in a statement.
Normally, the country's jobless benefit fund is co-managed by unions and employer groups, but talks aimed at organising the rollover of those fund from June 30 onwards ran into trouble in recent weeks amid broader tensions in industrial relations.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus)
BUENOS AIRES Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.
JAKARTA A former Indonesian president, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, said on Wednesday he believed his telephone may have recently been illegally tapped by government agencies and he had sought an explanation from his successor, President Joko Widodo.
MOSCOW "Nit-picking" by the European Union is hampering completion of a deal between Russia and Hungary to expand the Paks nuclear power plant on the Danube river, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.