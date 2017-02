U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and France's President Nicolas Sarkozy are seen in this still image taken from video as they are interviewed on French TV following the G20 summit in Cannes November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

PARIS French President Nicolas Sarkozy and U.S. President Barack Obama discussed international issues and the price of oil in a video conference call on Thursday, an official from Sarkozy's office said.

The two leaders discussed in particular the situation in Syria, Afghanistan and Iran, the official said, without giving further details.

Foreign ministers from the Group of Eight countries met in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday.

