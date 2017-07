U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Orly airport near Paris, France, July 13, 2017.

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in France on Thursday morning at the Orly airport south of Paris on the start of a two-day visit, a Reuters reporter said.

Trump is in France to take part in Bastille Day celebrations and commemorations of the entry 100 years ago of U.S. troops into World War One.