French Prime Minister Manuel Valls reacts as he attends the three-day Socialist Party Congress in Poitiers, central France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

POITIERS, France French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Saturday his government would press ahead with a programme of reforms to boost fragile economic growth, and accused some business leaders of fuelling anxiety.

Valls told his Socialist Party's congress in Poitiers that it remained his top priority to reduce unemployment, which is stuck above 10 percent and rose further in April to a record 3.54 million people.

The prime minister told party supporters that after years of crisis and stagnation, growth was returning, although it was "fragile, still too weak" and dependent on external factors such as oil prices and interest rates.

"There's this painful paradox of a return to growth without a drop in the number of unemployed," Valls said in a speech. "Reducing unemployment is the thing the French people demand most, and thus it's our first priority."

He said his government would meet the challenge and added: "We have to continue to reform - there will be no pause - in order to boost growth further to have more jobs. We have to build a competitive economy."

Valls said the government was reducing employee costs and simplifying the labour market, and tackling regulated professions and established regimes that stifled initiative. He would present new measures after a meeting with President Francois Hollande on Tuesday, including a major digital law.

Hollande, whose popularity rating remains near all-time lows for a French head of state, has said he will not stand for a second term in 2017 unless unemployment has fallen by then.

A poll by BVA for Orange and iTele published on Saturday showed Hollande's approval rating slipped 1 point in June to 26 percent. Valls' rating dropped 1 point to 40 percent.

BVA said the poll was based on the views of 1,099 people surveyed by Internet on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The prime minister also used his speech to criticise certain business leaders and warn them to "honour their commitments".

"On the employers side, when I listen to certain leaders from (employers' group) Medef, what do I hear? Constant complaining, a discourse on the fear of hiring that fuels anxiety," he said.

He added: "Reform is a necessity."

Reforming the labour market is one of the European Commission's key demands for France, while the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has said hire-and-fire reforms should be a priority.

