Cars drive under an electronic information road sign which reads, ''Sunday + Monday avoid travel'', on the ring road in Paris, France, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS French new car registrations saw their highest annual rise since 2009 last year, helped by a 12.5 percent increase in December, the CCFA automobile association said on Friday.

In a statement, CCFA said the new car market grew by 6.8 percent in the whole of 2015, with 1,917,232 cars registered.

That included 183,726 cars registered in December.

Renault sales advanced 26.7 percent on the month, outpacing the overall market, while domestic rival PSA Peugeot Citroen saw December registrations rise by 7.7 percent.

French utility van sales rose by 8.6 percent in December.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander, Gilles Guillaume and Danielle Rouquie; Editing by Catherine Evans)