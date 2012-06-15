PARIS France's Socialist party and its left-wing allies are on course to win a majority in the second round of parliamentary elections on Sunday, according to a poll published on Friday.

The survey by IPSOS-Logica Business Consulting showed the left was on track to win between 324 and 364 seats in the National Assembly, well above a majority of 289.

President Francois Hollande's Socialist party should receive between 284 and 313 deputies, making it possible it could govern without the need for other allied parties.

The Left Front would win between 12 and 13 seats, with other left-leaning parties seen taking between 26 and 18 seats, the poll said.

The Socialists' Green allies were seen taking between 14 and 20 seats, while the far-right National Front could be shut out of parliament. The poll predicted it would take between 0 and 3 seats.

(Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)