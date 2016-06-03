Iran confirms missile test, drawing tough response from Trump aide
DUBAI Iran said on Wednesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, prompting a tough response from a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
PARIS The heavy flooding of the past week could cost French insurance companies 600 million euros (468.48 million pound) or more, French insurance industry association AFA said on Friday.
AFA president Bernard Spitz that as the rains are still continuing it is too soon to make a first assessment of potential damages, but said the cost could exceed that of flood damage last year.
"It is probable that the cost will not be lower than the cost of the October 2015 floods, which caused damages of about 600 million euros," Spitz said in a statement.
ATHENS Greece reported mass incursions by Turkish military aircraft on Wednesday, amid tensions over Athens' failure to hand over Turkish soldiers Ankara accuses of involvement in a coup attempt.
PARIS France's Francois Fillon accused his opponents in the government on Wednesday of fomenting a scandal in an attempt to scuttle his presidential campaign, as a new poll showed him no longer favourite to win power.