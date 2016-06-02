PARIS Paris prepared to close an underground metro line as water levels in the river Seine kept rising, and staff at the Louvre museum were told the venue was likely to close too.

The RER C suburban metro line will be closed within Paris from 4 p.m. (1400 GMT), the SNCF rail operator said on Twitter.

"It is highly likely that we will have to shut the museum and ask for volunteers' help this afternoon," Louvre museum chief Jean-Luc Martinez told employees in an internal email seen by Reuters.

