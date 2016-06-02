Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
PARIS Paris prepared to close an underground metro line as water levels in the river Seine kept rising, and staff at the Louvre museum were told the venue was likely to close too.
The RER C suburban metro line will be closed within Paris from 4 p.m. (1400 GMT), the SNCF rail operator said on Twitter.
"It is highly likely that we will have to shut the museum and ask for volunteers' help this afternoon," Louvre museum chief Jean-Luc Martinez told employees in an internal email seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Richard Lough)
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.