PARIS France's social security deficit is running over target this year as revenues fall short in the face of rising unemployment, an official body that monitors its accounts said on Thursday.

The Commission for the Social Security Accounts said the deficit was set to hit 14.3 billion euros (12.1 billion pounds) this year and 17.3 billion euros when including the deficit of a fund for minimum retirement benefits.

That was well over the estimates in the 2013 social security budget, which foresaw a deficit of 11.4 billion euros and 13.9 billion euros including the retirement fund.

Even though the social security system is financed mainly by taxes for that purpose on employers and companies, its deficit is among the highest in the euro zone and accounts for about 12 percent of the overall public deficit.

"The deterioration of the macroeconomic situation has led to less revenues compared to previous estimates," Social Affairs Minister Marisol Touraine said.

With the unemployment rate running at a 14-year high of 10.8 percent, there are less people paying contributions into the social security system, the Commission said in a report.

The European Commission has given France two extra years to cut its overall public deficit to an EU imposed limit of 3 percent on condition the government carries out reforms.

President Francois Hollande's Socialist government is battling to rein in spending without putting additional strain on households as they struggle with soaring unemployment.

The government brought out plans earlier this week to save up to 2 billion euros on family benefits by cutting tax breaks for rich households. Later this year it plans an overhaul of the retirement system in order to reduce its yawning deficit.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Jean-Baptiste Vey; editing by Ron Askew)