14 hours ago
Famed French beach partly closed after luxury yacht burns
Politics
Science
Arts & Entertainment
#World News
July 18, 2017 / 6:47 PM / 14 hours ago

Famed French beach partly closed after luxury yacht burns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - One of the French Riviera's best-known beaches was partly closed on Tuesday after a luxury yacht caught fire close to a swimming area, local media said.

Slideshow (2 Images)

The incident took place on Pampelonne beach in St Tropez, where an approximately 20-metre (65 ft) motor yacht burst into flames when the engine was started around 1630 GMT on Monday, the newspaper Var Matin reported.

Video posted on social media showed the vessel - a sleek black and chrome craft - engulfed in flames, with smoke swirling around it. One person was on board at the time but escaped uninjured.

The boat sank less than three hours after the blaze broke out.

Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London, editing by Larry King

