The logo of French utility Electricite de France (EDF), Europe's number one electricity producer and the world's biggest single producer of nuclear power, is seen on a building in the financial district of La Defense, near Paris August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS French utility EDF's (EDF.PA) 50 billion-euro (42 billion pounds) project to improve its domestic nuclear plants will see peak spending from 2017 to 2022, according to a report in newspaper Les Echos.

A report presented by EDF to staff representatives said that these peak investments would represent an increased spend of about 70 percent relative to 2012, Les Echos said, citing the document.

The decade-long project is designed to meet new safety standards following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.

EDF is also looking at improving potential capacity utilisation from current levels to those seen in 2005 - a potential increase of four percentage points to 83.5 percent, the report said.

An EDF spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Greg Mahlich)