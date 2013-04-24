PARIS France Telecom is betting that new superfast mobile services will help repair the damage done to its home market by the arrival of a low-cost rival last year, but had to endure another quarter of slumping sales and profits.

Europe's fourth-biggest telecom operator posted a 4 percent drop in first-quarter sales on Wednesday because of mobile price cuts in France, weakness in corporate demand, and regulatory changes, but limited its margin erosion via cost controls.

Operating cash flow fell 12.9 percent on a comparable basis to 1.98 billion euros (1.69 billion pounds), showing how the operator's home market had become structurally less profitable after the launch of no-frills mobile player Iliad.

"The price war in France remains ferocious," Chief Financial Officer Gervais Pellissier said on a conference call.

"But in the coming months, we will be able to test the appetite consumers have for 4G mobile services, and we hope this will allow us to recreate value."

Like other major telecom groups in Europe, France Telecom wants to raise average mobile revenues per user (ARPU) with the arrival of 4G, which allows up to five times faster downloads on smartphones like Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy series.

It recently announced 4G tariffs, which will lead customers on contracts costing 30-50 euros a month to pay roughly 10 euros more to upgrade to the new technology, while customers already spending above 50 euros would get it for free.

France Telecom's UK operator, EE, a joint venture with Deutsche Telekom, is pursuing a similar strategy.

The potential 4G payoff is far from certain, however, and in the meantime France, which represents about 60 percent of the group's cash flow and half of revenue, remains difficult.

France Telecom's second-largest rival, SFR, cut prices again in late January, prompting Bouygues and France Telecom to react.

COST MANAGEMENT

Revenue in France fell 6.1 percent to 5.07 billion euros in the first quarter, and ARPU fell 10.7 percent. The group added contract customers but lost 5 percent of its pre-paid customers, since the budget-conscious are attracted to Iliad's Free Mobile plans starting at 2 euros a month.

Fixed broadband recruitments were also weak at 15 percent of total net additions.

Group sales stood at 10.28 billion, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 3.12 billion for an operating margin of 30.4 percent.

Analysts had on average been expecting revenue of 10.35 billion euros and EBITDA of 3.12 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pellissier said the group had cut 219 million euros in indirect costs in the quarter and stabilised labour spending via departures in Poland and part-time work.

"Costs are better managed than last year, which allowed us to protect margins," he said.

As a result, the group confirmed its 2013 targets of a stable dividend at 0.80 euros per share and operating cash flow above 7 billion, compared with about 8 billion last year.

(Editing by James Regan)