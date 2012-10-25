PARIS France Telecom FTE.PA slashed its dividend for this year and next in the face of tougher than expected competition from a new low-cost mobile rival in its key domestic market and a weaker economic outlook.

It will propose a dividend of 0.80 euros minimum per share in 2012 and 2013, instead of the 1.21-1.35 euros promised for 2012 in February, and compared to the 1.4 euros paid last year.

Europe's fourth-biggest telecom operator predicted operating cash flow next year would fall by roughly 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion) to hit 7 billion because of the "significant pricing impact" of the arrival of Iliad's low-cost (ILD.PA) Free Mobile service in January.

It predicted a return to growth of its operating cash flow in 2014 helped by a stabilisation of the French market, cost cutting, and the easing of regulatory pressure on international roaming prices.

France Telecom's predictions of a tough year ahead come after a nine-month price war in France.

Established operators like Vivendi's SFR (VIV.PA) and Bouygues Telecom are cutting jobs and launching new products to try to counter upstart Free Mobile. The newcomer took 5.4 percent of the mobile market in its first six months.

Amid the tumult, France Telecom posted in-line third quarter results and managed to add 317,000 net new mobile customers.

Revenue fell 3.5 percent to 10.76 billion euros, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 7.3 percent to 3.65 billion euros.

Analysts had expected third-quarter revenue of 10.74 billion euros and EBITDA of 3.62 billion, according to a poll of 12 analysts.

