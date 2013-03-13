The Vodafone logo is seen at the counter of the shop in Prague February 7, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

MADRID France Telecom FTE.PA and Britain's Vodafone (VOD.L) said in a statement on Wednesday they had agreed to jointly develop a fibre optic network in Spain.

The companies said they would develop two complementary networks, each reaching 3 million buildings, in over 50 cities.

Both companies said they guaranteed mutual access and use of respective infrastructure.

(Reporting By Clare Kane; Writing/Editing by Paul Day)