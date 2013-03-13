Asian shares edge up, await Trump's policy speech
TOKYO Asian shares edged up on Tuesday, bolstered by gains on Wall Street as investors awaited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for signals on tax reform and infrastructure spending.
MADRID France Telecom FTE.PA and Britain's Vodafone (VOD.L) said in a statement on Wednesday they had agreed to jointly develop a fibre optic network in Spain.
The companies said they would develop two complementary networks, each reaching 3 million buildings, in over 50 cities.
Both companies said they guaranteed mutual access and use of respective infrastructure.
(Reporting By Clare Kane; Writing/Editing by Paul Day)
TOKYO Asian shares edged up on Tuesday, bolstered by gains on Wall Street as investors awaited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for signals on tax reform and infrastructure spending.
LONDON Britons will have to pay much more for motor insurance after the government announced new rules on Monday that will push up lump sum payments for personal injury claims.
Facebook Inc's big ambitions in the nascent virtual reality industry could be threatened by a court order that would prevent it from using critical software code another company claims to own, according to legal and industry experts.