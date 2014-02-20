A passenger (R) is checked by security personnel at the main terminal of Frankfurt's airport January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT German trade union Verdi has called on security workers at Frankfurt airport, Europe's third largest hub, to go on strike on Friday in a bid to push for higher pay.

The airport employs around 5,000 people in areas such as security controls, freight checks and airport security and services, Verdi said in a statement on Thursday.

The union is calling for a hourly pay rate of 16 euros a hour and said that employers had so far offered between 10 euros and 13 euros ($13.75-$17.88) an hour.

