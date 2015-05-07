BERLIN Fraport (FRAG.DE) said the weak euro had encouraged travellers to spend more on shopping at Frankfurt airport, helping it to report slightly better than expected first-quarter results and lifting its shares.

The airport operator said on Thursday net retail revenue per passenger rose 6.5 percent to 3.93 euros, driven by an increase in the number of intercontinental passengers from places such as China, Korea, Turkey and Brazil.

Retail revenue had suffered last year as rouble weakness held back high-spending Russians from travelling and shopping.

Fraport's retail and real estate unit reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up 8 percent to 89 million euros (66 million pounds) in the quarter, accounting for more than half of group EBITDA of 153 million.

The company, which also confirmed its 2015 profit target, said it continued to expect passenger numbers at Frankfurt would rise by between 2 and 3 percent this year. It said numbers rose 7.5 percent in April, giving a year-to-date increase of 4.1 percent.

"This will lead to higher revenue particularly in the Aviation and the Retail & Real Estate business segments," Chief Executive Stefan Schulte said on Thursday.

Shares in the group rose 5.7 percent as investors welcomed the results.

"Overall, the confirmed guidance appears conservative now," Equinet analyst Jochen Rothenbacher said.

Fraport also said it was unclear if and when a deal to operate 14 Greek regional airports in tourist destinations would be completed.

Fraport was last year named preferred bidder for a deal to operate 14 regional airports in Greece, in tourist locations such as Corfu.

But since the election of a leftist-led, anti-austerity government in Greece the deal has come into the spotlight, with Greece seeking to change the terms of the deal, a source told Reuters last week.

"It is currently not certain whether or when the transaction can be completed in view of the political and macroeconomic development in Greece," the company said in its first-quarter report.

Fraport reported first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 153 million euros ($174 million), against the average analyst forecast of 149 million in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Maria Sheahan)