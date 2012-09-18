European shares hit new 14-month high, positive earnings boost
LONDON European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor.
SINGAPORE A unit of British insurer Prudential PLC (PRU.L) sold a total of 2.65 million shares in Singapore drinks and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave (FRNM.SI) after the shares soared last week following a takeover bid by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.
Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Ltd sold 2.5 million F&N shares at S$8.70 each and another 150,000 shares at S$8.97 last week, Prudential said in a statement which F&N posted on Tuesday. Jackson National Asset Management LLC, another Prudential unit, bought 5,000 F&N shares at S$8.92.
The Prudential units are the third largest shareholder in F&N, which owns 40 percent of Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries APBB.SI -- a firm sought by both Charoen and Heineken NV (HEIN.AS).
After the transactions, Prudential and its subsidiaries own or control around 111.38 million shares or about 7.8 percent of F&N, down from around 8 percent.
Companies linked to Charoen own over 30 percent of F&N, and Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (2503.T) has nearly 15 percent.
Aberdeen Asset Management sold its entire 0.39 percent stake in F&N last week.
Charoen last week launched a $7.2 billion offer to buy out other shareholders of F&N, potentially derailing Heineken's bid to take full control of APB. F&N's sale of its prized beer business to Heineken has to be approved by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on Sept 28. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)
British recruiting firm Hays said it remained confident for the rest of its financial year after reporting a 3 percent rise in first-half net fees at constant currencies thanks to growth in Europe and Australia.
LONDON Centrica owned British Gas, Britain's biggest energy supplier, said on Wednesday it would invest 100 million pounds ($124.85 million) in reduced bills and Sky pay-TV packages as part of a customer reward programme.