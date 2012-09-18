SINGAPORE A unit of British insurer Prudential PLC (PRU.L) sold a total of 2.65 million shares in Singapore drinks and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave (FRNM.SI) after the shares soared last week following a takeover bid by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.

Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Ltd sold 2.5 million F&N shares at S$8.70 each and another 150,000 shares at S$8.97 last week, Prudential said in a statement which F&N posted on Tuesday. Jackson National Asset Management LLC, another Prudential unit, bought 5,000 F&N shares at S$8.92.

The Prudential units are the third largest shareholder in F&N, which owns 40 percent of Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries APBB.SI -- a firm sought by both Charoen and Heineken NV (HEIN.AS).

After the transactions, Prudential and its subsidiaries own or control around 111.38 million shares or about 7.8 percent of F&N, down from around 8 percent.

Companies linked to Charoen own over 30 percent of F&N, and Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (2503.T) has nearly 15 percent.

Aberdeen Asset Management sold its entire 0.39 percent stake in F&N last week.

Charoen last week launched a $7.2 billion offer to buy out other shareholders of F&N, potentially derailing Heineken's bid to take full control of APB. F&N's sale of its prized beer business to Heineken has to be approved by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on Sept 28. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)