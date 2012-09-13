HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
SINGAPORE Shares in Fraser & Neave Ltd (F&N) (FRNM.SI) rose nearly 5 percent after Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi launched a $7.2 billion offer to buy out other shareholders of the Singapore conglomerate, potentially derailing Heineken NV's (HEIN.AS) bid to take full control of F&N's prized beer business.
F&N shares rose to a record high of S$8.94 on Thursday and traded above the offer price of S$8.88 per share in a flat market .FTSTI. The shares were suspended for trading earlier in the day.
Charoen's move to take over the Singapore drinks-and-property group before a key F&N shareholders vote has raised doubts on whether the sale of F&N's 40 percent stake in Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd (APB) APBB.SI is a done deal as predicted by industry watchers just a week ago.
Thailand's third-richest man, who controls 30.36 percent of F&N, needs a simple majority of votes at the meeting on Sept 28 to overturn the deal that F&N's (FRNM.SI) board and the Dutch brewer reached on Aug 18.
That means Heineken needs to rally shareholders with a collective interest exceeding Charoen's stake to push through its $6.3 billion purchase of all the remaining shares in the Tiger beer maker, including F&N's APB stake. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kevin Lim)
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.