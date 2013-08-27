A security guard walks past a logo of Fraser and Neave Limited at its office building in Singapore January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE Singapore's Fraser and Neave (FRNM.SI), controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said it will separately list its property business later this year as it moves to spin off the firm's soft drinks and real estate units.

The company also confirmed plans for a hospitality real estate investment trust, which sources have told Reuters are part of the Thai tycoon's plan to merge some of F&N's assets and his own business empire.

The restructuring comes a few months after Charoen took control of the Singapore real estate and soft drinks conglomerate after a bidding war with a group led by Overseas Union Enterprise (OVES.SI).

"It provides sharper focus on the growth of the food and beverage and properties businesses as independently-listed entities and paves the way for further growth in both sectors," F&N said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The in-specie distribution and listing exercise is an effective way to release value to F&N shareholders."

DBS (DBSM.SI) is joint adviser on the demerger, F&N said.

The Thai tycoon owns F&N through his family vehicle TCC and Thai Beverage PCL (TBEV.SI).

Sources had earlier told Reuters F&N is considering a hospitality REIT that may raise at least $500 million (322.4 million pounds) to help refinance some of the debt that Charoen's companies took on to win control of the Singapore firm, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

(The story corrects sixth paragraph to say DBS is joint adviser)

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Ryan Woo)