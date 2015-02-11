OSLO Norwegian offshore rig firm Fred. Olsen Energy (FOE.OL) reported fourth-quarter earnings above expectations on Wednesday but suspended dividend payments due to the challenging offshore market and uncertainty of how long this will persist.

Fred. Olsen shares traded down 12.2 percent at 1245 GMT while the broader Oslo share index .OSEBX was down 1.5 percent.

Analysts made the following comments:

JANNE KVERNELAND, NORDEA MARKETS

"The figures for the fourth quarter are pretty good, it was the rest (of the report) that was bad. The market believed in dividends, but as we expected, they cut the dividend to zero.

"What we see is that the balance sheet will look completely different within a few years. We expected that they would cut dividends to acquire a war chest, and that's what they do.

"The order backlog deteriorates day by day.

"Fred. Olsen has paid dividends since 2007 and there are yield investors among their shareholders and when they saw this they will throw in the towel. You saw the same effect as in Seadrill on the day they announced cuts in dividends.

"When the U.S. market wakes up I suppose the share may fall further.

"On their rig upgrades, costs are slightly up. Cost estimates are maintained for one while it's a bit higher on another rig. There is still a risk here and they have not delivered on guidance earlier either, so capex will probably rise slightly."

LUKAS DAUL, ABG SUNDAL COLLIER

"Fred. Olsen Energy shares are falling due to the dividend suspension and the signal they send - they have $500 million in liquid assets - and despite this they choose to scrap the dividend completely, suggesting that they envisage a lousy market going forward.

"I think most expected them to take down the yield to NOK 10 per share.

"Maybe they feel more insecure on whether this will last for 2-3 years.

"They have announced some delays, so that will impact estimates a bit.

"It was a good operational quarter, but the news about dividends in a rotten market is stealing the headlines."

(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)