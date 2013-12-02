An employee inspects a Renault Zoe electric car on the production line at the Renault automobile factory in Flins, west of Paris, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Philippe Varin, Chief Executive Officer of French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, attends the company's First-Half 2013 results presentation in Paris July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS French car sales fell in November because of an unfavourable calendar with fewer business days and ongoing weak demand, particularly for foreign car brands, according to industry data published on Monday.

Registrations declined 4.4 percent to 138,298 cars last month after rises in October and September, bringing the decline year-to-date to 7.1 percent, France's CCFA auto industry association said in a statement.

If the data was corrected to include the same number of business days, then registrations rose 5.7 percent.

PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) saw car sales rise 4.5 percent last month, while Renault (RENA.PA) sales rose 3.8 percent. The French car makers continued to far better than their foreign competitors, who saw car sales drop by 12.9 percent in the month.

A spokesman for the CCFA said on Monday that the association maintained its prediction for a 6 percent drop in annual car registrations this year.

