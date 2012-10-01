PARIS France's manufacturing sector deteriorated sharply in September, shrinking at its fastest in three and a half years, a survey showed on Monday, as the euro zone debt crisis and escalating unemployment dragged the economy further towards contraction.

The final Markit/CDAF purchasing managers index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector slumped to 42.7 in September from 46.0 in August, hitting its lowest since April 2009.

It was the seventh straight month that the index has remained below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

And September saw a marked acceleration in the trend, with the output index falling from 39.4 to 45.3, its biggest monthly drop since February 2009, when the country was mired in its worst recession since the Second World War.

The new orders index slumped to 39.6 from 45.7, its biggest fall since March 2003.

"Latest PMI data show the French manufacturing sector entering a deepening downturn in September," said Jack Kennedy, senior economist at Markit.

"The manufacturing sector looks highly likely to have made a negative contribution to third-quarter GDP, with PMI data signalling the weakest quarterly output performance since Q1 2009," he said.

France's 2 trillion euro ($2.6 trillion) economy has remained stagnant since the last quarter of 2011, and there are few signs of a lift on the horizon.

The worsening downturn in southern Europe has put a dampener on foreign demand. Meanwhile in France itself unemployment has risen to a 13-year high, and firms are warning of further job losses on the horizon.

September PMI data showed a seventh straight month of job cuts in the factory sector, with the pace picking up again after a brief slowdown in August.

The Bank of France expects gross domestic product (GDP) to have shrunk by 0.1 percent over the third quarter of the year, while some economists are predicting a contraction of up to 0.6 percent.

(Reporting By Vicky Buffery; Editing by Hugh Lawson)