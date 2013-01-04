PARIS France's services sector shrank faster than expected in December, hit by a surprise deterioration in demand, a survey showed on Friday, bringing a downbeat quarter to an even weaker close.

The Markit/CDAF final services purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 45.2 from 45.8 over the month, missing an earlier flash forecast for a rise to 46.0.

The sector has been stuck in a downturn for five months running, with activity levels staying below the 50 line that separates growth from contraction.

New business also surprised on the downside, tumbling to 43.1 instead of stabilising at 44.1, hitting its lowest since March 2009.

December's composite PMI, which combines data for the services and manufacturing sectors that account for almost 90 percent of the economy, edged up to 44.6 from 44.3 the previous month, helped by a slower decline in manufacturing.

But the average composite reading for the last three months of 2012 was still the lowest in close to four years.

"December's PMI indicate that the French service sector ended 2012 on a weak footing, with the accelerated fall in new business a particular cause for concern," said Jack Kennedy, senior economist at Markit.

"Combined data for the manufacturing and services sectors over Q4 indicate the weakest activity performance since Q1 2009," he said.

France's 2.0 trillion euro ($2.65 trillion) economy has been struggling to get off the ground since the end of 2011, fuelling fears it may be the next euro zone nation to tip into full-blown recession.

Gross domestic product dipped 0.1 percent in the second quarter of 2012, only just managing to recoup that in the third quarter with a 0.1 percent rise. The Bank of France said recently it expected the economy to have shrunk again in the final quarter of last year.

Reporting and writing by Vicky Buffery