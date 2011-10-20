PARIS Lawmakers in France's National Assembly have approved a special surtax on the wealthy that is part of efforts to keep France's deficit-reduction targets in reach.

Under a savings package unveiled in August, the government aims to raise an extra 10 billion euros (8 billion pounds) in 2012 and cut 1 billion euros from spending as it tries to reduce the public deficit gradually to meet an EU target of 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2013.

Deputies voted on the surtax in the night from Wednesday to Thursday after a deal was struck last week between President Nicolas Sarkozy's government, his conservative UMP party and centrists on the terms of the tax.

Under the measure, people with annual income between 250,000 euros ($345,000) and 500,000 euros will be hit with a special 3 percent surtax and incomes over 500,000 euros will have a surtax of 4 percent.

The surtax, which will take effect from the 2011 fiscal year, is programmed to stay in place until French public finances are returned to balance.

With an April 2012 presidential election looming, the government is eager to cast the rich as bearing the biggest burden under the belt-tightening drive.

"When you're really rich you have a lot more revenue than just that from your job. This tax is more powerful, will bring in more (money) and it is fairer because it covers those extra revenues that big bosses and wealthy households have," Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse said on France Info radio.

