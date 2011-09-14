PARIS Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said French banks had the capacity to withstand a severe crisis, and had 200 billion euros (173.6 billion pounds) in untapped collateral at the central bank.

"The recent stress test exercise clearly showed that they have the capacity to withstand a severe crisis," Noyer told Challenges magazine in an interview. He said the recent fall in French banks' share prices was due to investors' uncertainty over future earnings and dividend payments.

As French banks continue to increase their capital base in the context of the Basel III global bank rules, Noyer said he would ensure this would not have a negative impact on the financing of France's real economy.

(Reporting By Daniel Flynn and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra)